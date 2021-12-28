Food manufacturers to raise prices in 2022

Marketing research and manufacturers make price announcements

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Several food manufacturers announced plans to raise prices for many items in 2022.

Items from coffee to condiments will have their prices raised by at least 5% but other products may reach as high as 20%.

Many of this market research comes from IRI, as well as reports from certain retailers.

Confirmed manufacturers who plan to raise prices are Mondelez, General Mills, Campbell Soup and Kraft Heinz.

The higher pricing is said to come in part due to labor costs, packaging and shipping costs.