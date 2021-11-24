Last-minute preparations underway for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC'S Jay Gray takes a closer look at some of the featured balloons

NEW YORK, NY (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - "Good evening from just across Central Park and the inflation party here in New York. You can see they are getting these giant character balloons ready for tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Last year was a TV-only event, but this year the two and a half mile route will be lined with fans, a lot of them showing up later this evening to watch as these balloons are inflated.

You've got all of the balloons, all the floats, and bands...and the dancers too. It's going to be quite show here.

For some of the new floats this year, you've got TipToe, a horse, Tony the Band Leader Bear, and of course, everyone wants to see Baby Yoda.

It's a perfect day for the inflation here, wonderful weather. Tomorrow's supposed to be good, as well.

It's the way a lot of people start Thanksgiving. That's the latest from New York, I'm Jay Gray."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on News 11 beginning at 9 am MST.