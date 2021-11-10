Rep. Grijalva asks for update on initiative assisting non-citizen service members

Initiative to to assist deported veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 10, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, along with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), sent a letter to certain government entities to receive an update on the Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative (IMMVI).

The IMMVI is meant to assist noncitizen service members who were deported from the United States, as well as veterans and their families.

Government entities who received this letter include the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

“As Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), we are writing to inquire about the status of the interagency Immigrant Military Members and Veterans Initiative (IMMVI), which your departments and other federal agencies are leading, to assist noncitizen service members who were deported from the United States," began the letter. “The IMMVI’s objectives are strongly aligned with the CHC’s priorities as we believe that those who have served our country, paid for their actions, and who do not pose a threat to our communities, should not be discarded and their cases should be adjudicated within the United States.”