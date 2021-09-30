Skip to Content
By
Published 4:48 PM

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through December 3.

Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The legislation will avert one crisis, but efforts to stave off a second crisis seem likely to continue for the next couple of weeks as Democrats and Republicans dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says failure to raise the debt limit will lead to a financial crisis and economic recession.

The Associated Press

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

