Must See Video: Spectacular drone video shows lava crashing into the sea

National-World

Spanish volcano has now been erupting for 10-days

TAZACORTE, Spain (CBS News) - Drone video shows lava from Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano crashing into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam on Wednesday.

Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities said the air inland remained fine to breathe.

Lava from the volcano that began erupting 10 days ago reached the ocean just before midnight on Tuesday near the town of Tazacorte and began accumulating at the foot of a cliff until a cone of debris appeared above the waterline.

Thousands have been evacuated from their homes since the volcano erupted on September 19 and lava has engulfed nearly 530 houses and several banana plantations.

Spain has classified the island of La Palma a disaster zone in a move that will provide financial support for the island.