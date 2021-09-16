Skip to Content
today at 5:49 AM
Published 5:39 AM

Happy Mexican Independence Day!

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrates the annual "Grito de Independencia"

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In the early hours of Thursday Morning, Mexico celebrated the 211th anniversary of its independence.

During celebrations, citizens traditionally chant '¡Viva la Mexico!' repeatedly in a shout acknowledging the Mexican heroes credited with launching the fight for independence two-hundred and eleven years ago.

https://youtu.be/mOsH4Ao7AE8

The "Grito de Independencia," took place in Mexico City's Plaza del Zócalo this year. And due to COVID-19 restrictions, the massive central plaza was largely empty.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave the traditional shout for the second year in a row.

He and the first lady rang the bell and waved the Mexican flag, heralding in another year in the history of the nation.

