USA Gymnastics and victims reach settlement

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - USA Gymnastics has reached a $425 million agreement with the victims of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar.

The offer was filed Tuesday in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the southern district of Indiana, which is part of a reorganization plan that would allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from bankruptcy.

But USA Gymnastics is waiting for insurance carriers before it has enough money to meet the agreement terms.

An attorney for several of the survivors says it is a proposed resolution that the survivors committee supports, but he says there is still a lot of work left to be done before the matter is settled.

In exchange for accepting the proposed settlement, the survivors would end claims against USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.