Times Square beehive causes huge buzz

Swarm of bees attracts swarm of onlookers

NEW YORK, NY (KYMA, KECY) - A beehive in New York's Time Square caused a huge buzz in the Big Apple Tuesday evening.

A crowd of people paused to stop and stare at the thousands of bees swarming a light pole.

Believe it or not, the New York Police Department (NYPD) does have a beekeeper on staff. Unfortunately, that person retired Monday, so NYPD had to call in backup. Another detective stepped up and took control of the situation.

He managed to round up all the insects and move them to another location safely.