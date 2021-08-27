Injured sea turtle rescued on shore

National-World

Locals found the creature wounded in Chile

CHILE (CBS) - An injured sea turtle was rescued from a beach in central Chile on Wednesday.

Beach-goers alerted officials of the turtle.

It was then transported to a rescue center for treatment.

The male turtle was found with a number of wounds on its shell that hindered its movement.

Maritime officials are working on bringing it back to good health.

The turtle will be released into the sea after its recovery, authorities said.

The olive Ridley turtle is the smallest of the tortoises.

They measure up to 27-inches and weigh about 88-pounds.