Israel defense chief: Iran launched drone strike on tanker

National-World

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has accused Iran of launching a deadly drone strike on an oil tanker last month from its territory. Benny Gantz also reiterated his pledge that Israel would act alone if needed to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Gantz spoke to foreign diplomats in Israel on Wednesday as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was visiting Washington to discuss Iran with Biden administration officials during his first state visit in Washington. Gantz said that Israel’s assessment was that the UAV used in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker “was launched from Iranian territory and approved by Iranian leadership.” He said Israel “has the means to attack and will not hesitate to do so” to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.