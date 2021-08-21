California family is fearful for loved ones stranded in Afghanistan

National-World

Chaos in Kabul is deeply personal for Afghan Americans

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CBS) - One particular family in California is increasingly fearful for the safety of their loved ones, whom are currently unable to escape Afghanistan.

Nargis Habib treasures every conversation with her mother inside Afghanistan. Both she and her husband Jawid, have family now trapped.

"Essentially they are locked in a huge open-air prison the size of Texas," Jawid described.

Nargis owns a rug manufacturing business inside Afghanistan. Most of her employees are women. It was a dream of hers built over the last two decades.

"It's sad to know that all those hopes and possibilities might be crushed. Four weeks ago, I was in Afghanistan. I was just sitting with my cousins, female cousins. One of them wanted to become an architect. One of them wanted to become a doctor. And they were actually studying to do so. They don't know what's going to happen. The school is gone, education is gone, and dreams are gone," Nargis said.