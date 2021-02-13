Trump acquitted for the second time

National-World

Historic Senate trial finds former president "not guilty"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday, voting that Trump was not guilty of inciting the deadly January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Senators voted 57-43 to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict the president. Sixty-seven votes were needed to fulfill the conviction.

The move to the trial's finishing stages was a final twist after the House managers' surprise request for witnesses had appeared to extend the trial indefinitely. The Senate voted 55 to 45 to consider witnesses -- with five Republican joining Democrats -- after the managers said they wanted to hear from Rep.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who had told CNN new details about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's phone call with Trump. But after several hours of intense negotiations between Senate leaders, the managers and Trump's legal team, the managers agreed to enter Herrera Beutler's statement into the trial record as evidence and move forward without hearing from witnesses.