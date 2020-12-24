Incredible life-saving rescue caught on body camera

National-World

NBC's Morgan Chesky has the amazing story and the breathtaking video

PORTER, Ind. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic rescue captured on camera...

"Stay with them, okay?…. Where?… Comin' to ya, comin' to ya. We're comin' to ya. Pry bar! We need a pry bar!" said a rescuer.

"Where's she at? Ohhh, Okay, okay, okay… Here, get your leg out…" he said.

The video released Wednesday shows the chilling aftermath of a house explosion in Porter, Indiana in September.

Jason Boomsma's family was trapped in the debris, incredibly pulled to safety as a fire raged nearby.

"Within seconds someone called out where's the baby? And I jumped up and I had to go find her." said Jason.

"Hey, we need to move, we got to get movin'…"

"Uhhh… My leg is broke, my leg is broken."

"Okay. It's gonna get hotter. Keep moving her."

Jason's three-year-old granddaughter pulled from the rubble.

"Here you go, baby… The leg is stuck! I need a pry bar! …. Hold that. Okay baby, I got you baby… You're good, here. Here go with me."

Kayla Boomsma was also buried in the debris with a fractured leg. The responding emergency team yanked her to safety.

"All hands on deck! Let's go! (screaming) Someone get her! (screaming)

"My brother came in and lifted the mattress off me and everybody had to just drag me out. And as horrible as it was, I was, just because it was painful but just knowing that they did that and they, they were. I was, you know, safe. There was a huge relief." said Kayla. '

Authorities say a natural gas explosion leveled the home, causing multiple injuries to those inside. The three-year-old was airlifted to Chicago for medical treatment. She's now back with her family.

Seven were seriously injured, but amazingly, all survived.

Lt. Kevin Van Kley was awarded the medal of honor this week for the harrowing rescue. More are expected in the weeks to come.

"Oh, it was quite the experience. It was very, very overwhelming… To say the least the the the really I guess making the positive out of a horrible situation was that day you truly saw everybody put everything aside and we didn't have police and firefighters and bystanders there. We had. We had family that was missing their child there. We had an entire neighborhood come together." said Fire Chief Jay Craig.

"C'mon c'mon c'mon, give me a hand. Let's go."

An inspiring act of courage and care that will never be forgotten.

"I'll be forever grateful… 7 people went into the house, 7 people came out." said Jason.