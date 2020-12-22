Firefighters brave icy waters to save dog

National-World

Multiple agencies team up to pull small dog from the Charles River

WELLESLEY, Mass. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters in Massachusetts plunged into a frozen river to pull a pup from its icy waters.

It happened Tuesday afternoon just outside of Boston. Several agencies teamed up to save the dog.

Firefighters and police worked together to mount a successful ice water rescue. The dog went to a local animal hospital. It's expected to be okay.

The rescue team has dubbed the dog "Popeye the Puppy."