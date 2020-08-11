Skip to Content
Elected leaders flock to Twitter to react to Biden VP pick

Many show support for choice of Sen. Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Politicians from both parties turned to Twitter Tuesday to share their opinions on Joe Biden's choice of a running mate.

Biden himself announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his vice presidential pick on social media, tweeting this:

Harris responded with a tweet of her own:

Former President Barack Obama gave the ticket his blessing in a joint statement with former first lady Michelle.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.) had some words of praise for Sen. Harris, but made it clear where his allegiances lie.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is herself a political pioneer. She gave the union her blessing.

Congressman Ruben Gallego (R-Ariz.) was among the first to share his excitement over Biden's selection.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) was also very happy with the pick.

Even Harris' former political rival, California businessman Tom Steyer, was quick to lend his support to the announcement.

President Donald Trump was unusually silent on social media with regards to the pick, but he did share a campaign ad taking aim at the California senator.

Stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage of this developing story, and for complete coverage of the upcoming November election.

