Elected leaders flock to Twitter to react to Biden VP pick

National-World

Many show support for choice of Sen. Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Politicians from both parties turned to Twitter Tuesday to share their opinions on Joe Biden's choice of a running mate.

Biden himself announced Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his vice presidential pick on social media, tweeting this:

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

Harris responded with a tweet of her own:

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

Former President Barack Obama gave the ticket his blessing in a joint statement with former first lady Michelle.

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-N.C.) had some words of praise for Sen. Harris, but made it clear where his allegiances lie.

Senator @KamalaHarris will be a formidable opponent.



She is smart, aggressive, and has fully bought in to the Democratic Party’s very liberal agenda. #Trump2020 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 11, 2020

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) is herself a political pioneer. She gave the union her blessing.

VP Biden has made a historic decision & selected @SenKamalaHarris to be his VP. I believe that the two of them together will respect & honor our constitution, strengthen our democracy & economy, and work for a good quality of life for our children & families! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 11, 2020

Congressman Ruben Gallego (R-Ariz.) was among the first to share his excitement over Biden's selection.

I am so excited to call my friend, @KamalaHarris, Madam Vice President. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) August 11, 2020

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) was also very happy with the pick.

.@JoeBiden got it right. @KamalaHarris is everything America needs in a Vice President—a talented, inclusive leader who is a proven and relentless fighter for working families.



Arizona, let's roll up our sleeves and make history this November! — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) August 11, 2020

Even Harris' former political rival, California businessman Tom Steyer, was quick to lend his support to the announcement.

Senator @KamalaHarris is an outstanding pick for Vice President. She is a fierce advocate for justice and equality, and will be an incredible partner to @JoeBiden as they work to rebuild America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 11, 2020

President Donald Trump was unusually silent on social media with regards to the pick, but he did share a campaign ad taking aim at the California senator.

Stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage of this developing story, and for complete coverage of the upcoming November election.