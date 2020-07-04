“Salute to America” lights up skies over Washington, D.C.

National-World

President promises to protect historic monuments before fireworks show

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The White House's "Salute to America" wrapped up with a bang Saturday night.

Fireworks lit up the sky over the National Mall in what the Trump administration calls "the largest fireworks display in history."

President Donald Trump addressed the crowd ahead of the festivities, promising to preserve the nation's history statues and monuments.

"That is why we pay tribute to generations of American heroes whose names have etched on our monuments and memorials and in the pages of history. And in the hearts of a very grateful people. We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, in doctorate our children or trample on our freedoms." said the president.

The annual capitol celebration also included military flyovers and a demonstration by a precision parachute team.