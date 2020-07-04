Lady Liberty featured in sky-high salute

National-World

New York one of several cities treated to Fourth of July flyovers

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Defense kicked off its Fourth of July festivities with the help of Lady Liberty.

Aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps participated in a flyover in the skies over New York City to celebrate Independence Day.

The sky show was dubbed the "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution. It was held in the early evening hours. In New York, it was held over the Hudson River with the Air Force Thunderbirds soaring in formation over the Statue of Liberty.

Military jets treated other major cities to a similar show.

Lady Liberty also played a starring role in Macy's annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacular.