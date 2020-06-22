One nurse tries to heal entire Peruvian village amid lack of supplies

National-World

PERU (KMYA, KECY, CNN)- About 80 percent of residents in the Shipibo village in Peru's central Amazon have Covid-19, including Elias -- a nurse left to administer aid and treatment to the more than 700 people.

The village is just an example of the reality in Peru where daily infection rate is climbing without an end in sight.

Coronavirus-related cases and deaths across Latin America are rising faster than anywhere in the world. And in the worst-hit countries, they show no signs of slowing down.

The region has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

"We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The WHO does not believe either Central or South America have reached peak transmission, meaning the number of people getting sick and dying might continue to rise.

Health officials warn countries against reopening their economies too soon, even as nations prepare to reopen or have already done so.