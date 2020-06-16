President Trump signs executive order on police reform

National-World

Critics says order fails to address system racism - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Speaking from the White House Rose Garden Tuesday, President Donald Trump called for finding common ground on police reform.

The president doubled down on his pledge for law and order.

President Trump addressed police reform from the White House Rose Garden

"Without police there is chaos. Without law there is anarchy. Without safety there is catastrophe." said President Trump.

The President laid out his response to weeks of protests, anger and pain, after meeting with families of victims of police brutality...and reading their names.



"Your loved ones will not have died in vain." he told them.

However, critics say Trump failed to address the issue at the heart of protestors' concerns - systemic racism.

The President called the percentage of bad police officers "tiny." Then vowed harsh penalties for rioting and looting, before signing the Executive Order on police reform while flanked my members of law enforcement.

The order includes a national database that tracks officers with multiple reports of misconduct. It also encourages police to partner with mental health professionals when dealing with issues like addiction homelessness and mental illness. It also provides incentives for higher standards for the use of force, including a new credentialing system. President Trump says it will lead to banning chokeholds, unless the officer's life is at risk.

"We will have reform without undermining our many - and extremely talented - law enforcement officers." said Trump.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers in both the House and Senates are working on competing police reform packages. Democrats are pushing for more broad systemic change.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

"It's not a time - where so many Americans feel a metaphorical KNEE on the NECK of justice - for us to pull our knee half way off of that neck - and call it progress." said Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey.)

The House is set to voice on its package as early as next week, although today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the bill is "going nowhere."