President Biden backs Ukraine’s use of long-range U.S. weapons

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - For the first time, President Joe Biden is authorizing the use of powerful U.S. long-range weapons for Ukraine to fire inside Russia. That's according to a senior U.S. official familiar with the decision.

The move comes as Russia has deployed nearly 50,000 troops to Kursk, the southern Russian region where Kyiv launched its surprise counteroffensive in the summer.

Thousands of North Korean troops have deployed to Kursk as part of the offensive.

The administration is concerned the entry of North Korea troops into the conflict could lead to a dangerous new phase in the war.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had been pressing Washington to allow use of the weapons inside Russia.

He argued he needed the capability to gain momentum in his war effort.