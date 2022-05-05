Russian military bombs Ukrainian workers waiting at a bus stop

Ukraine (KYMA, KECY) - A Russian military strike on Tuesday killed and wounded a number of civilians waiting for a bus in Ukraine's oblast, according to the Ukrainian National Police.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many workers were killed or injured in the military strike.

Photos posted by the national police on Telegram and geolocated and verified by CNN show the aftermath of the strike on a bus depot at a factory.

In one of the photos, at least three objects, presumptively bodies, were blurred by the national police.

In an accompanying post, the national police said that the workers that were killed and wounded in the strike were boarding a bus after their work shift.