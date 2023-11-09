Skip to Content
Military

Hometown Heroes: Vietnam vet shares his story

KYMA
By
Published 6:25 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Veterans Day just a few days away, we are sharing the stories of locals from the Desert Southwest who are part of our Veteran community.

Vietnam Veteran, David Anderson, graduated high school and was drafted into the Marine Corps in 1966.

“It came in the mail, a letter from the president and it said greetings, you have been selected and when I went down to be inducted, they said there’s openings in the marine corps, anyone want to volunteer, so I volunteered for that,” said David Anderson, Vietnam Marine Corps Veteran.

Anderson served in the Vietnam war for one year, from 1966 to 1967.

“It was the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my life, most adventurous. I had a good time actually, I thought,” said Anderson.

He was a field radio operator in combat zones during the war. 

“When you’re 18 years old, you think you’re bullet proof, so you don’t think anything’s going to happen to you, you know, it’s the other guy,” said Anderson.

He was passionate about serving our country.

And now that he’s a Veteran, a big part of his life is being involved with the V.F.W. Post 8242.

“It’s been fun for me, before I was just kinda sitting at home, but now I have a purpose,” said Anderson.

And if you’d like to celebrate those who served our country, you can attend the veterans day parade this Saturday on Fourth Avenue in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Military

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content