MCAS Yuma is requesting permission to test drinking water from wells for harmful chemicals

This testing is not for anyone who receives their drinking water from the city of Yuma or MCAS Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps are requesting permission from Yuma landowners off base to sample drinking water obtained from wells, as there's a chance there could be harmful chemicals in that water.

The sampling of the drinking water wells is for certain per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which may be present due to past use of firefighting foam or other PFAS-containing materials aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

According to MCAS Yuma, this sampling is currently only needed off the west side of the installation, in an area approximately from MCAS Yuma to Avenue A.

MCAS Yuma is holding an open house Wednesday for Yuma residents to understand the importance of sampling and inform the public of the possible chemicals that could be in the water.

PFAS are a group of chemicals that are used in all types of everyday household and industrial products.

MCAS Yuma said it has some sites on the base with slightly higher levels of PFAS and because groundwater flows beyond the base, they are investigating if the toxins have traveled.

Donnie Dressler, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Remedial Project Manager for MCAS Yuma said they are in an information-gathering stage right now.

"But as part of that investigation, we are looking at a mile-down gradient. The direction groundwater flows and we've identified some potential areas where they may be drinking water wells and we would like to sample those to see if there's PFAS in those drinking water wells," explained Dressler.

The testing is to ensure people are not being exposed to PFAS in their drinking water at concentrations above 70 parts per trillion (ppt).

After they receive the sample, it would be sent to the lab for testing.

Sampling will be provided at no cost to the property owner or tenant.

The Navy and Marine Corps will provide bottled water for drinking and cooking to any property owner or tenant in the sampling area whose well contains drinking water with PFOA and/or PFOS above 70 ppt.

The open house will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Yuma Civic Center.