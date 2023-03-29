Skip to Content
Military
By
today at 12:02 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Imperial County honors Vietnam veterans for 50th anniversary

KYMA

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the City of El Centro celebrated and recognized Vietnam veterans.

On March 29, 50 years ago, the Vietnam war ended and veterans were able to come home.

Except many remember how devastating it was to come back home as they were perceived as "enemies."

The ceremony started around 10 a.m. and more than 100 residents and veterans attended.

At noon, the city of El Centro hosted a luncheon gathering to continue honoring them.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Military
Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content