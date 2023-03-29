Imperial County honors Vietnam veterans for 50th anniversary

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the City of El Centro celebrated and recognized Vietnam veterans.

On March 29, 50 years ago, the Vietnam war ended and veterans were able to come home.

Except many remember how devastating it was to come back home as they were perceived as "enemies."

The ceremony started around 10 a.m. and more than 100 residents and veterans attended.

At noon, the city of El Centro hosted a luncheon gathering to continue honoring them.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.