Local charities are coming together to help our military

They've served and some are serving, regrdless they need our help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's an unfortunate truth, after sacrificing for their country, many veterans are left to fend for themselves.

Sadly, the situation hasn't improved our very own active-duty service members continue to struggle. They enlist to defend the American way of life, but many are just shy of living in poverty.

In Yuma County alone, charities fight both fronts. On one side make sure those men and women who answered the call to defend our country are taken care of and on the other side help those currently fighting.

But, it can't be done without the public's help, nonprofits find ways to raise funds and request donations where ever they can.

The most recent operation brings together several nonprofits including the American Legion Auxiliary Post 56, The American Legion Riders, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. they will be hosting a Veteran Bazaar at the American Legion Post 56 (3rd Street & 15th Avenue). The event is basically a super yard sale and craft fair mixed together.

Funding from the bazaar will go to help several military-focused programs including food pantries. You can donate items for the bazaar or donate a monetary donation if you wish to help.