Black Hawk helicopter makes first successful autonomous flight

FORT CAMPBELL, Kent. (KYMA, KECY) - A Black Hawk helicopter makes its first autonomous flight recently.

The pilot-less flight, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, lasted about 30 minutes.

It was repeated two days later according to the defense advanced research projects agency.

Officials say autonomous helicopters can help army pilots focus less on mechanics and more on the mission at hand.

It also allows aircraft to operate at any time of the day or night and in difficult conditions.

These are also the same types of helicopters used by Air and Marine Operations, Yuma Sector Border Patrol's main assistant in aerial missions.