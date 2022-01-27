New home for veterans is looking for a few good men and women

The Arizona Department of Veteran' Services is looking for residents and staff for its newest facility in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sacrifice that very few give, a calling that can and has taken the lives of those chosen few. But, for many men and women that joined the fight against tyranny, the fight is over and all that's left enjoying what time they have left.

In Arizona, there are two facilities that cater to the care of those men and women. And, now there's a third, right here in the Desert Southwest.

The newest Arizona State Veteran' Home is nearing completion. But, before it opens its doors they need staff and in turn, residents to live in it.

The new facility is located in East Yuma County and once operational will have 80- beds, three units for long-term housing, and a memory room.

Currently, positions for management, nursing, and support are posted. Families of veterans are asked to call the Department of Veteran' Services to register their family members.