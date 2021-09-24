Our military faces a dangerous threat: hunger

Military

The threat of a possible government shut-down may pose difficulties for active-duty and veterans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Serving for the greater good comes at a price for many active-duty, veterans and their families. According to veteran service providers, many active-duty and veterans live below the poverty level.

Men and women tasked with defending our nation currently live paycheck to paycheck and the threat of wages lost because of a government shutdown is all too real. Across the country, military installations have accessible food pantries, but in many cases, the need outweighs the supply.

It's because of that very reason that the American Legion Post 56 Auxiliary decided to create a food pantry to benefit veterans, active duty, and their families. The auxiliary has connected with both Marine Corps. Air Station Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground.

The auxiliary will be accepting donations at the American Legion Post 56.

American Legion Post 56 1490 W. 3rd Street Yuma, Arizona Tuesday-Saturday 4 pm-close

Kimberly Woodward the Auxiliary Secretary says that once up and running the legion will host events to help fill the pantry. But, they'll need the public's help to make sure there's enough for all those who need it.