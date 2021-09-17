WWII Veteran thanked in a very special way

Military

Robert "Bob" Wilcox volunteered for the armed forces in 1943

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During World War II, it was all hands on deck with every branch of the United States military taking arms against a global threat. In Brooklyn New York, one young man couldn't wait to join the fight and in 1943 enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Robert "Bob" Wilcox was a Petty Officer serving on one of the Coast Guards 250-naval ships. He recounts having to transport the U.S. Marines into dangerous territory and how polite and respectful the men were.

Fitting that decades later, a group of cadets with the Yuma Young Marines would invite the 98-year old veteran to dinner. The Yuma Young Marines make it part of their mission to recognize veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Wilcox was treated to a shrimp dinner prepared by the cooks at the American Legion Post #19. After his meal, the cadets presented Wilcox with thank you cards and a Young Marines pin which was placed on his collar.

Wilcox was very charismatic and enjoyed talking to people. He brought with him a picture of the ship he called home while he was enlisted. He talked about his eagerness to enlist and how he encourages others to serve.