Would you like to thank a veteran?

Each year, they place a wreath on a veterans grave. And, each year we come up short

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sacrifice that not many are willing to make. A calling, that very few Americans answer.

Enlisting in the Armed Forces takes a level of patriotism that goes far beyond a hashtag. And, to those few, that stood at gates against tyranny, we owe our freedom.

With each sunset, we say goodbye to yet another protector. They receive a warrior's send-off, but is it enough?

Not according to the men and women that volunteer with Wreaths Across America. Each year members and volunteers place wreaths on the graves of fallen service members across the country.

In Yuma County, like in communities across the country events are held to raise funds for wreaths. The cost is just $15 per wreath and each year they come up short.

Last year, 818-veterans did not receive a wreath on their grave. And, each day since more and more veterans pass on.

If you're interested in helping, Wreaths Across America will be hosting events in your community to help purchase the wreaths necessary to thank all our fallen warriors.

Wreaths Across America Fundraiser August 12, 2021, 4 p.m. - 7p.m. Wheezy's Grill and Sports Bar 11732 S Fortuna Rd

Wreaths Across America August 26, 2021 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Yuma Landing 195 S 4th Ave

Even in amidst a pandemic volunteers found ways to raise funds to buy wreaths. According to Winnie Moir with WAA, volunteers had to hold smaller events and abide by strict health guidelines.

But, Moir says even with the obstacles laid before then Yuma County raised more funds than any other county in the State of Arizona.

VFW 8242 presents check to Wreaths Across America

On August 9, 2021, the Auxillary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars #8242 presented a check to Wreaths Across America for $500. But, more is needed.