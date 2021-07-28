MCAS Yuma hosts active shooter simulation

Military

Servicemembers carry out full response to threatening life-like enactment - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three active shooters at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, but don’t worry-- it’s only a simulation to keep our men and women in uniform prepared. The full enactment was equipped with military police, fire, and medical personnel on standby. Screams by supposed gunshot wound victims can be heard from a distance.

Operations Officer 1st. Lt. Thorsen Hsu says these drills are necessary for the military to always be prepared.

"Ultimately, I think today was a success. We identified a lot of the things that we were doing well, as well as some things to improve on. But ultimately, I think we're going to be better prepared to respond to a[n] active shooter threat to the installation because of today," says MCAS Yuma Provost Marshalls Operations Officer 1st. Lt. Thorsen Hsu.

Wednesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with a service member who experienced the drill firsthand.