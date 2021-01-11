Military

In this week's Military Matters we are honoring a marine, Cpl. Jacob Griffiths.

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Meet Cpl. Jacob Griffiths, a tactical defense controller with the marine fighter training squadron 401 aboard MCAS Yuma.

Cpl. Griffiths is responsible for providing air intercept control for the Marine Corps. only adversary squadron as they provide training to marine fleet fighter squadrons.

Being part of this exclusive team in our nation's armed forces is Cpl. Griffiths' favorite part, as it allows him to give back to his country.

From 13 on your side, we thank you for your continued service Cpl. Jacob Griffiths.