Navy Base to livestream 245th birthday celebration

Military

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - NAF El Centro is preparing to celebrate a big birthday, but the pandemic will prevent it from tossing a traditional bash.

This year the air facility's going virtual for the Navy's 245th birthday party, and its inviting members of the community to contribute to the celebration.

NAF El Centro asks its friends and neighbors to share 10-second messages of social media thanking a sailor for his or her service. You're encouraged to use the following hashtags on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram:

#VictoryAtSea

#245NavyBirthday

#NAFEC

This year's theme is "Victory at Sea." It will close out the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of World War II. The ceremony will not only celebrate 245-years of excellence. It will also pay tribute to the Navy's past, while celebrating its future and the sailors who serve proudly today.

The party gets started at noon on Tuesday, October 13th. You can watch the ceremony on NAF El Centro's Facebook page, or stream it live here on KYMA.com.