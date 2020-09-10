Military Matters: Group helps veterans find better-paying jobs

Military

Victory Trade Alliance connects members of the military connect with opportunity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma group is helping members of the military improve their lives by helping them land better jobs.

Victory Trade Alliance (VTA) assists both veterans and active-duty service members by introducing them to higher-paying trades. It works with industry leaders in three key trades: mechanical, electrical, and plumbing.

Vets simply select a preferred profession, and VTA connects them with a company that's willing to both train and hire them. The organization's president, Chaunte Hall, says, it's a win-win for both the employer and the future employee.

"Organizations and companies benefit greatly from hiring veterans in an increasingly global competitive environment. America's economic strength and stability depends on a highly-skilled and vibrant workforce. That is what organizations and companies get when they bring on veterans." said Hall.

For more information on the program, or to connect with VTA, just go to its website.