Mexico

3,000 federal troops expected to arrive in Baja California

CNN
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:58 AM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - The Mexican National Guard is helping control the Mexicali Port of Entry.

Duties include inspections on motorists crossing into the United States.

With the added security, so far, the crossing times for commercial trucks in the Customs Port of Entry have not been greatly impacted.

"We are in favor of security, but we also need the daily routines of people and residents not to be modified by these inspections at Ports of Entry, which could be excessive," said Laureano Carrillo Rodriguez, a Canacar delegate.

A total of 3,000 members of the Mexican National Guard are expected to arrive in Baja California in the coming days.

Carolina Garcia

Dillon Fuhrman

Jalen Fong

