Migrant centers look ahead of mass deportations

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - It has been a little over 24 hours since President Donald Trump took office and there have already been changes with immigration.

On January 20, the CBP One app that helped thousands of migrants get an appointment at the ports of entry in the U.S. has been shut down.

A couple of migrants in San Luis, Mexico are already feeling the impacts of the new administration.

Things are getting tougher for those who want to cross into the United States for better opportunities as more executive orders on immigration are rolling out.

"We're not like how he says. We're not all criminals. A lot of us just want to work, better myself," said Juan Fernando Velasquez Angeles, a migrant from Nayarit, Mexico.

Angeles was deported four days ago after spending 10 years in Kingman, Arizona. He says it happened on his way to work for a landscaping company.

"My kids, my kids are my life," Angeles expressed.

Angeles says his only choice now is to go back to his hometown as he won't risk crossing illegally again.

"Well you know, we have been deported and things aren't that easy anymore," Angeles shared.

A migrant from Sonora, Jesus Vargas, said he using the CBP One app before it was shut down, and said he has no other choice but to cross illegally.

"Yes, I'll be worth it. I know I'll be better of," Vargas explained adding that it's the only way for him to get ahead. "To work and put in all the effort because I have to send money to my mom and siblings."

The director of one of the two migrant shelters in San luis, Mexico, Eufurcena Pacheco, says this is only the start of what is to come as more immigration policies are implemented.

"Things are really tough right now. It's not like when people first started coming. We're now getting prepared to welcome all the influx of people," Pacheco expressed.

KYMA will be closely following the latest immigration policies as they unfold.