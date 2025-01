SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two women killed in San Luis, Mexico and were found to have signs of torture.

Police say they found their bodies Wednesday morning.

The women are between 28 and 35 years old.

Their bodies had signs of torture, as they were wrapped in blankets with their hands and feet tied.

They also had a cardboard with threats listed on them.

So far their identities are not known and no arrests have been made.