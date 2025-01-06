Officer killed in armed attack in San Luis, Mexico

SAN LUIS, MEXICO (KYMA, KECY/ T3) - A police officer from San Luis, Mexico was killed in an armed attack.

Officer Francisco Javier Velasco Damián was killed Thursday, January 2, 2025 while patrolling the outskirts of the city.

Velasco Damián was seriously wounded during an ambush by an armed group.

He was flown to a Phoenix hospital where he died.

The tragic event shook the police department along with locals who are still mourning his death.

He's the first officer to be killed in the line of duty in San Luis, Mexico in 2025.

No arrests have been made.