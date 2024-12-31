Skip to Content
Migrant injured after falling from the border wall in Mexicali

Mexicali Police Department
today at 5:40 AM
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - A migrant from Venezuela fell from the border wall in Mexicali while trying to cross with his brother.

Police in Mexicali say it happened Saturday afternoon and they were alerted by Border Patrol.

"The fall caused a fracture in one of his legs. Immediately after we were alerted of the incident, our team assisted him to provide medical attention," Alejandro Lora Torres, Mexicali Deputy Police.

The migrant was taken to federal authorities since his injury was not serious.

Operation Mirror Protocol helps law enforcement on both sides of the border track this type of activity.

