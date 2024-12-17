Mexicali authorities arrest cartel person of interest

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - A big cartel arrest was made in Mexicali as state law enforcement, along with the National Guard, arrested a man who goes by the name "El Pitufo."

He is an alleged generator of violence and member of a criminal group in the Mexicali Valley area.

The arrest was made early monday morning in a party room. "El Pitufo" was found with drugs and false documents in his possession.

"We have this person under arrest already. He could face mainly drug-dealing charges and maybe other charges, like fake documentation," said Maria Elena Andrade, Attorney General for Baja California.

While "El Pitufo" was arrested by federal and state law enforcement, he was seen just months ago being escorted by local police in Mexicali who were essentially protecting him.