One child dead, another injured in motorcycle accident in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Last weekend in Mexicali, a child died and another was severely injured when a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a vehicle during an illegal race.

The person, or persons, responsible fled the scene and so far, there have been no arrests.

In Mexicali, there are 18 areas where the police have detected illegal races. They are throughout the city, but mainly on the busiest roads.

Despite past events, just a few weeks ago, an operation was handled in response to the large number of races that are taking place, more than 400 fines have been applied and 12 cars have been towed.

Police have pointed out that when the special operative is done, there are people who react aggressively, behaving like riot squads and throwing stones at the officers, the presence of alcohol has also been found at these events, making them difficult to control.