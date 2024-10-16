Mexicali police strengthen fight against organized crime

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Across the border, the new police force in Mexicali held a meeting with security agencies to strengthen their fight against organized crime.

Mexicali Police Chief Luis Felipe Chan said that police returned to lead security in the south of the Mexicali Valley where the cartels are located.

He says that of the more than 150 police officers who recently underwent evaluations. 29 did not pass the exams.

"The police officers who were evaluated were all relocated to other areas, others who failed the exams were replaced, some were sent to the city and with these new strategies and this meeting, we hope to have better security results and good coordination with the agencies," Chan explained.

Security agencies pledged to continue supporting Mexicali officers in the most dangerous areas of the Mexicali Valley with new patrol strategies.