Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever deaths reported in Mexicali

today at 5:57 AM
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Across the border, despite preventative measures, deaths from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever continue to be reported.

The Public Health Department says 85 infections have been detected in Baja California, and the number of deaths has already surpassed last year's, which hit 45 deaths.

"It's important to say that the increase in cases is due to the fact that we have better treatments for detection, and we have given more information so that people go to the clinic at the first symptoms. In addition, we have used more modern medical technology and that is an advance in the ten years since it was discovered in Mexicali," said Nestor Hernandez with the Baja California Public Health Department.

Last March, a new measure was implemented to place free anti-tick collars and pills for pets living in at-risk communities in Mexicali, which is the city with the most infections.

Currently, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever has spread to the neighboring city of San Luis, Sonora.

