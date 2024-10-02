Thousands gather in Mexico City to celebrate Claudia Sheinbaum swearing into office

MEXICO CITY (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands have gathered in Mexico City to celebrate the swearing-in of the country's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Tuesday, October 1.

"We are living in a historic moment! After more than 200 years as an independent nation, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the first female Constitutional President of the United Mexican States," a spokesperson for the Mexican government wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. "It's time for women!"

The crowds gathered on Plaza de la Constitucion after Sheinbaum was sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies earlier in the day.

"I promise you that I will give my knowledge, my soul, my life and the best of myself for the well-being of the people of Mexico," the president said.

Sheinbaum was elected with 58.3-60.7% of the votes on June 2.