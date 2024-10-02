Skip to Content
Mexico

Thousands gather in Mexico City to celebrate Claudia Sheinbaum swearing into office

By ,
today at 6:54 AM
Published 7:05 AM

MEXICO CITY (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands have gathered in Mexico City to celebrate the swearing-in of the country's first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Tuesday, October 1.

"We are living in a historic moment! After more than 200 years as an independent nation, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the first female Constitutional President of the United Mexican States," a spokesperson for the Mexican government wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. "It's time for women!"

The crowds gathered on Plaza de la Constitucion after Sheinbaum was sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies earlier in the day.

"I promise you that I will give my knowledge, my soul, my life and the best of myself for the well-being of the people of Mexico," the president said.

Sheinbaum was elected with 58.3-60.7% of the votes on June 2.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content