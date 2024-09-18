Motorist in Mexico throws buckets of water out of flooded car

MEXICO CITY (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The "most intense" rainfall in recent years led to flooding in parts of the Mexican capital on Monday, September 16.

Footage posted to social media shows a motorist throwing buckets of water from inside the car, as they were stranded in deep floodwaters at the intersection of Renato Leduc Avenue and Calz. de Tlaplan in Mexico City.

According to officials, several houses and a school were inundated and multiple trees fell as a result of the weather.

The water reached up to 23.6 inches in some areas, the municipality said, citing the Works Directorate.