Skip to Content
Mexico

Motorist in Mexico throws buckets of water out of flooded car

By ,
today at 7:07 AM
Published 7:25 AM

MEXICO CITY (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The "most intense" rainfall in recent years led to flooding in parts of the Mexican capital on Monday, September 16.

Footage posted to social media shows a motorist throwing buckets of water from inside the car, as they were stranded in deep floodwaters at the intersection of Renato Leduc Avenue and Calz. de Tlaplan in Mexico City.

According to officials, several houses and a school were inundated and multiple trees fell as a result of the weather.

The water reached up to 23.6 inches in some areas, the municipality said, citing the Works Directorate.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content