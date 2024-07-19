Two police officers killed, one injured after cartel attack

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two police officers are dead and one is injured after being attacked by a cartel group in San Luis, Mexico.

This comes after the mayor announced the "100 Days of Security," with more military and law enforcement patrolling the streets.

The incident happened Thursday around 6:00pm in the area of Carranza Avenue and Fifth Street, where an armed cartel group shot at the officers' unit. Two of them died at the scene while one officer was injured.

A local woman, Elisa Uribe, said she was shocked to what she saw across the street from where she lives.

"The officers are working. They are doing their job and they expose themselves. We know it and there's nothing we can do about it," Uribe expressed.

The injured officer was reported in critical condition and was transported to a hospital in the U.S.

In a brief statement, the Sonora District Attorney said there are already several people detained related to this case.

Meanwhile, locals hope this wave of violence ends soon so they can live in peace again.

"I hope it's over. I hope it's over because sometimes you can't even go out to work," Uribe shared.

The case remains under investigation by the Sonora District Attorney's Office and the funeral services for the fallen officers will be held after the investigation is over.