Mexico

Vigil to be held for university student who went missing in Mexicali after entering Taxi

Published 12:20 PM

MEXICALI, B.C (T3) - A vigil is set Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for for the young university student whose body was found after she went missing in a taxi.

The vigil for Paola Bañuelos was organized by the Business Coordinating Council and the public is invited to the Benito Juárez monument to pay their respects.

This vigil joins the demonstrations that took place over the weekend in protest of the death of Bañuelos, where university students stood at the same monument making paintings demanding justice for her.

The alleged perpetrator is behind bars and the hearing is expected to begin in six months.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

