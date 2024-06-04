San Luis, Mexico police commander murder investigation continues

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Two suspects are in custody and a second person died in the shooting where the San Luis, Mexico police commander was murdered.

The yellow tape lays down on the ground at the crime scene where the commander of the San Luis Río Colorado Police Gerardo Camacho and his bodyguard died.

A crime that still has more questions than answers.

The state district attorney said the murders happened around 2 p.m. on Monday on Constitucion Avenue and Sonora Street.

A third person was injured during the shooting and is reported to be in stable condition.

A witness I spoke to said he was in shock to see what was going on.

"I heard the gunshots, I didn't know what was happening and then I heard the patrol units passing by and then I looked out and noticed that they were closing the streets," said Christian Ramos, a resident of San Luis Rio Colorado.

In a press release, San Luis, Mexico Mayor Santos Gonzalez demanded justice for the fallen and said this was not only an attack against police but against the border city’s community.

The district attorney said there's already some progress in the investigation with several people detained.

"We have two people detained at the prosecutor’s office and we also have other evidence as well," said Gustavo Salas, Attorney General of Justice of Sonora.

The bodies of Commander Camacho and his bodyguard remain at the state District Attorney’s Office and their funeral services will be after the investigations are completed.