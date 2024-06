SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora police commander was shot to death.

It happened in the western part of the city of San Luis, Mexico Monday afternoon.

Police said Gerardo Camacho Ramirez was shot at by an armed group of people.

Another officer was injured and was taken to the hospital.

The images are courtesy of "La Tribuna de San Luis."

We'll continue to have the latest details on this breaking news story.