Migrants rescued from stash house

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - More than 130 migrants from 13 different countries were rescued after being kidnapped for two weeks in San Luis, Mexico.

Migrants were found by the Mexican Army and local police say five men were arrested.

In total were 135 migrants rescued from 13 countries.

One of the migrants from Honduras is grateful for the action Mexican law enforcement took to save them.

"The truth is I am very grateful because I am released, thank God I am well, I thank God for what is happening," said a Honduran migrant.

The migrants were rescued this past weekend in a house located on Amapolas B Avenue between 21st and 22nd Street in San Luis, Mexico.

A Honduran migrant says they were being held for two weeks.

They were scared and confused because the kidnappers did not share any information with them

"When they had me there they did not give me a lot of information as I was locked up. There were 2 rooms they had not informed me. They had not talked to me at all," said a Honduran migrant.

Five men were arrested, three from Sonora and two more from Honduras.

The migrants were transferred to the San Luis Police Academy where they received medical assistance and then they were taken to the baseball stadium where they will remain while the investigation continues.

"Starting the rescue, the entire team was transferred to the San Luis Police School where they were given medical attention. A pregnant woman was transferred to the hospital and given food and water as well as serums for hydration," said the Spokesman Directorate of Public Security of San Luis Rio Colorado Juan Pedro Morales.

The migrants will remain here in the shelter located inside the baseball stadium during the investigation by the district attorney.

Afterward, the Mexican Immigration Office will determine the future of the migrants if they are deported or if they can continue their way to the U.S.